The Jazz Cafe is at risk of closure

This year marks 30 years since the Jazz Cafe opened. The iconic Camden music venue has seen the likes of D’Angelo, Amy Winehouse, Adele, Roy Ayers and Bobby Womack hit its stage. Now it’s the latest business to reveal it’s at risk of closure because of the impact of the past few months.

Like many nightlife venues in London, it has revealed on a crowdfunding platform that it’s received neither rent relief from its landlord nor a government grant since it was forced to close its doors in March. That’s despite still having £31,000 of overheads to pay every month.

The club’s owners are asking Londoners to use the Save The Jazz Cafe crowdfunder to pre-buy treats that can be redeemed at the venue if it does reopen. These range from £5 for a glass of wine to £1,000 for entry to every gig at The Jazz Cafe for you and a friend for the next five years, plus VIP tickets to Maiden Voyage Festival 2021.

They write on the page: ‘By purchasing one of the below options, however big or small, not only will you be helping The Jazz Cafe survive, you'll be protecting the livelihood of hundreds of people. You’ll be ensuring our musicians, sound engineers, resident DJs, bar staff, chefs and security have jobs to come back to.’

The venue has raised nearly £45,000 from more than 600 supporters so far.

