The last supermoon of the year will rise above London tonight

The ‘flower moon’ should appear in the sky above London around 8pm this evening

Look up out that window or from your doorstep tonight, London, and you could be presented with a bright shiny face looking right back at you. It’s a full moon tonight, and not any old full moon, either, but the final supermoon of the year.

What’s a supermoon when it’s at home? They occur when a full moon is at its closest to earth, meaning it looks even bigger and brighter than usual. Supermoons appear at their biggest when they are closest to the horizon, ie when they are rising and setting.

This particular full moon is known as a ‘flower moon’ since it takes place in May, a month when the country is in full bloom. But other names for the moon in May include the ‘corn planting moon’ and the ‘milk moon’.

The natural occurrence is set to be visible in the sky tonight (Thursday May 7) from when it rises at 8.44pm. So get to your window, balcony or garden to Clap for our Carers at 8pm, and use the time immediately after to set up a stargazing perch for the moon’s grand entrance.

