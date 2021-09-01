[title]
Can you think of a sight more stunning than a gaggle of waiters racing through the streets of Soho, each of them holding a tray stacked with a bottle of bubbly, a glass and an ashtray? If the answer is yes, then this one probably isn’t for you.
For everybody else, it’s time to rejoice, because London’s booze Olympics is back. The Soho Waiters’ Race will return this Sunday September 5 as part of the Soho Village Fete, where the sharpest servers from local bars and restaurants will dash for victory. The starting line is at The French House on Dean Street, and then the contenders head off around Soho Square and down Greek Street back to The French. Truly, the sport of heroes.