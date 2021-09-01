Photograph: David Tett The legendary Soho waiters’ race is happening this weekend It’s part of the forty-sixth annual Soho Village Fete Leonie Cooper Written by Wednesday 1 September 2021

Can you think of a sight more stunning than a gaggle of waiters racing through the streets of Soho, each of them holding a tray stacked with a bottle of bubbly, a glass and an ashtray? If the answer is yes, then this one probably isn't for you. For everybody else, it's time to rejoice, because London's booze Olympics is back. The Soho Waiters' Race will return this Sunday September 5 as part of the Soho Village Fete, where the sharpest servers from local bars and restaurants will dash for victory. The starting line is at The French House on Dean Street, and then the contenders head off around Soho Square and down Greek Street back to The French. Truly, the sport of heroes.

The race kicks off at 3.15pm, but there will be other activities throughout the day from noon to 6pm in St Anne’s Churchyard Gardens on Wardour Street, including the Soho Dog Show at 1pm and the Soho Police v Soho Fire Brigade tug of war at 2pm, as well as morris dancing from the Belles of London City, snail racing and a human fruit machine.

Make sure you score some tickets to the raffle too, because the prizes are pretty tasty, including overnight stays at The Soho Hotel and Ham Yard Hotel, as well as dinner vouchers for Bocca Di Lupo, Randall & Aubin, Lina Stores, Mildreds and loads more.

St Anne's Churchyard Gardens, 55 Wardour St, W1D 6LB. Sun Sep 5.

