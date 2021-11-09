The London Eye is creating a pub in the sky for Christmas

If you’re looking for somewhere to hold festive drinks but are bored of the traditional offerings, you might find some new inspiration if you look to the sky.

In the run-up to Yuletide 2021, the London Eye will be the home of a Pub Pod that gives you the chance to enjoy a Christmas tipple from 135 metres off the ground.

This year, Absolut Vodka has taken over the Pub Pod and is bringing with it a line-up of delicious – and seasonally appropriate – cocktails, including a Gingerbread Espresso Martini and a Cinnamon Passion Fruit Martini. There’ll also be craft beers and wines available.

If you book a Christmas Pub Pod ticket, you’ll get one free cocktail, a free beer or wine and an Absolut souvenir cup to remember the unique experience by. You do only get 30 minutes to enjoy the booze and views, so rather than an all-night base, Pub Pod parties should be viewed as more of a pitstop on your way to or from another phase of your celebrations. You won’t waste precious party time queuing, though – the tickets give you priority fast-track entrance to the Eye.

It’s not the first time the observation wheel has added a boozy element to its unrivalled views of our great city. In early 2020, you could celebrate the Eye’s twentieth birthday by raising a toast to it in a pod, while this June you could spend a summer weekend sipping on an ice-cold bev as you rotated your way from start to finish.

The Absolut Christmas Pub Pod is open from November 11 until December 24, from midday to 5pm on Fridays and Saturdays, and 3pm to 5pm Monday to Thursday. Tickets cost £57.50 per person. Find more information and book on the London Eye website.

Need more boozy inspo? These are London’s 100 best pubs.

Stop off at the Eye on the way to or from one of these London Christmas parties.