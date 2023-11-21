The London Eye is transforming into a massive sweet shop next month

Festive season is officially a go, and that means all over London places will be transforming into magical winter wonderlands. One London landmark will be morphing into a sugary haven over Christmas this year, as a pod on the London Eye is being turned into a sky-high sweet shop. Willy Wonka could never.

If whimsy is your thing, read on. Opening on December 2, the ‘Sky Candy Emporium’ will see one of the attraction’s 32 pods given a colourful makeover and packed full of sweet treats. After hopping aboard the floating sweet shop, guests will be able to eat their way through a densely packed pick ‘n’ mix forest before reaching up to pluck floating candy floss from sugar-filled clouds above their heads.

Customers can then make their way to the chocolate bar to take part in a guided chocolate tasting session. And would it be a Christmas pop-up if there wasn’t booze involved? There will be a special cocktail (or mocktail) to sip on as you whizz around the Eye, too. The aptly named ‘Up to the Clouds’ will change colour depending on the flavour of sherbet added to the drink.

The ‘Sky Candy Emporium’ is open from December 2-December 10 2023. Tickets cost £60 and are available to book online now. The experience lasts 30 minutes.

