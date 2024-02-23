The London Marathon will be the world’s first to award equal prize money to wheelchair and able-bodied athletes

The world might seem all doom and gloom at the moment, but there is good stuff going on too. The London Marathon has just announced it will be the world’s first race to award equal prize money to wheelchair-using and able-bodied athletes. It’s about time!

In 2024, the total prize pot for London Marathon athletes competing in wheelchairs will be £243,000. The increase of £43,000 compared to £200,000 in 2023 is the highest in the world for racers with disabilities, and is now equal to the prize pot for able-bodied competitors.

Now all winners of the elite races will earn £43,500, with the runners-up earning £24,000 and third-place £18,000.

‘We are proud of our history in championing participants with disabilities, from introducing our first wheelchair race in 1983 to hosting the IPC World Championships on multiple occasions and providing a pathway from the Mini London Marathon to the London Marathon and beyond for Paralympic legends such as David Weir,’ said Hugh Brasher, event director of the London Marathon.

‘We are delighted to continue our commitment to disability sport with this landmark move that ensures the prize money available to our elite wheelchair athletes is exactly the same as for those in the able-bodied elite races.’

Let’s hope other marathons follow London’s example.

The London Marathon will take place on Sunday April 21 2024. You can find out more about this year’s event on Time Out here.

