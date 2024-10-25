The London Overground’s West London Orbital extension just got a step closer to happening

Have you heard about the West London Orbital (WLO)? No, it’s not Ealing’s answer to the big slide in Stratford, but a plan to extend the Overground all the way from Old Oak Common to Hounslow, and it just got a step closer to becoming reality.

If built, the WLO could link Hounslow to Old Oak Common via Neasden and then head to either Brent Cross West and/or West Hampstead. It could also involve bringing a train track last used more than 100 years ago back into use. There would likely be new stations in Neasden, Cricklewood, Acton and more locations.

Soon, early feasibility report on the WLO will be complete, and TfL alongside local councils will consider the line’s future. The completed study will give an estimate of the project’s cost, and the benefits and affects the plans would have on locals.

The plans have been under development since 2017, but as with most of TfL’s ambitious plans, it’s still subject to funding. According to TfL’s website: ‘If funding can be identified – and we get all approvals needed for the scheme – then services could start in the early 2030s.’

At the moment we’re not sure if the WLO has a future, but it’s certainly an exciting prospect. We’ll be here to update you when we know more.

ICYMI: A brand new Hidden London tour explores secret areas of Green Park tube station.