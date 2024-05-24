The Lord Mayor’s Grade I-listed home is getting a massive makeover

Mansion House is getting its first major revamp in over 30 years

Mansion House is used for only the very fanciest City of London functions. The official residence of London's Lord Mayor (ie head of the City of London Corporation and chief finance bro), its big events include two annual white tie banquets with some of the most powerful people in the country.

Fun fact: Mansion House is the only private residence in the country to have its own court and prison cells for unruly guests. It goes without saying that such a landmark should be kept in tip-top shape.

The Grade I-listed neoclassical house was designed by eighteenth century architect George Dance and built between 1729 and 1752. Its last big refurb was actually back in the early 1990s and now an architect firm has been commissioned to give it a new lease of life.

Matthew Lloyd Architects, the company chosen to take on the upgrade, will spend the next year surveying the house in order to come up with a proper repair and restoration plan. It’ll focus on the building’s fabrics and its mechanical and electrical services.

That’s pretty much all we know about the makeover so far, but we’ll be sure to keep you in the loop with all the latest updates.

