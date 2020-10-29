LondonChange city
natural history museum
Photograph: Trustees of the Natural History Museum

The Natural History Museum’s five-acre gardens to become national centre for urban nature

David Attenborough is backing the ‘Urban Nature Project’ – and Dippy is playing a part, too

By
Laura Richards
Yes, it’s an impressive building, that old Natural History Museum. But its garden is soon set to be the talk of Exhibition Road. Because The Urban Nature Project has just been given the green light, an initiative that will transform the South Kensington museum’s five-acre garden into a centre for urban wildlife research, conservation and awareness. 

Sir David Attenborough has approved of the project – and his words will be set in bronze as you enter the museum: ‘The future of the natural world, on which we all depend, is in your hands.’ That’s because it is aiming to flag the threat that nature faces, reengaging people with the natural world and with urban biodiversity.      

Photograph: Trustees of the Natural History Museum

Apart from prettying up the place, how with NHM achieve its goal? It will add an onsite education centre as well as a ‘living lab’ where research on urban wildlife can be conducted and shared globally. And natural habitats will be increased across all green spaces, which will be fully accessible to the public when completed in 2023.   

And remember the famous Diplodocus model occupying the museum’s main hall? Dippy is making a comeback. A brand-new cast of Dippy will be overlooking the East Garden, a space telling the story of Earth’s history.    

Photograph: Trustees of the Natural History Museum

‘The Urban Nature Project opens the door for young people to fall in love with the nature on their doorsteps and develop a lifelong concern for the world’s wild places,’ said Sir David of the project – just in case you needed even more convincing of its leafy awesomeness. 

