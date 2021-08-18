London
Natural History Museum Ice Rink, 2016 competition
The Natural History Museum's ice rink is coming back for one final winter season

It will be transformed into an urban garden come January

Written by
Rhian Daly
A staple of London’s winter activities scene will be returning to us from October – but it’ll be your last time to enjoy its icy charms. 

The ice rink at the Natural History Museum will take up residence at the South Kensington venue for a final season this year before it gets transformed into a new urban garden. That means you have from October 22 to January 16 to cram in as many festive skate sessions as you can. 

Next year, the area usually occupied by the rink will become a fully accessible green space that the museum hopes will help visitors learn about the diversity of our planet, while also offering scientists a chance to develop best practices to protect our urban nature. The plans have been informed by a number of aims, including creating a sustainable design and protecting and increasing existing wildlife and biodiversity. 

It’s important stuff – especially given our planet’s climate crisis – but we will miss gliding (or attempting to) around the ice, 30ft Christmas tree twinkling away in the centre.

If you need to get one last skate in before our icy friend departs us forever, you can cop tickets on the Natural History Museum website – and they'll only set you back £11.50 for adults or £8 for kids. 

Cromwell Road, South Kensington, SW7 5BD

