The place of worship, the only one within the City of London that is non-Christian, may be forced to close due to the overshadowing that two planned new buildings may cause. The Grade I-listed building, which already has light levels that are ‘dangerously low’, is currently illuminated by 240 candles that take nearly an hour to light. These are accompanied by restricted electric lighting, which was added in 1928. However, no further lighting can be added owing to the building’s listed status.

Known as ‘The synagogue in the Square Mile’, Bevis Marks has survived unscathed during both world wars and survived two IRA bombings. Nowadays, it remains a proud heritage site for Anglo-Jewry, welcoming weekday tours, weekly services and lectures whilst also proving a popular choice of venue for weddings and concerts. Concerns have also been raised by the congregation about the possibility of damaging the foundations of the building due to deep drilling from the new developments, with construction noise disrupting the many events that occur there. Rabbi Shalom Morris who runs proceedings at Bevis Marks explained that if the building became less hospitable it would have a knock-on effect on the viability for events to take place there which effectively keeps the lights on (or candles lit in this case) every year.

Bevis Marks is the only synagogue in Europe that has held regular services continually for more than 300 years, and for all that history to be thrown away thanks to skyscrapers being erected in London seems like a tragic shame, not only for the Anglo-Jewish community but for the rich diversity of culture in the capital in general. The symbolism of it being put into the dark has not been lost on people. Even the New York Times has covered the story. Ironically, the City itself has been pretty much dark for the last 18 months, so this is truly a historic moment in terms of what we value in our capital.

A final planning decision is expected next month.

Bevis Marks Synagogue, Bevis Marks, EC3A 7LH.

