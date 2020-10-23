The Petersham is reopening soon

Covent Garden Italian-inspired restaurant The Petersham will be opening its doors again on Nov 5.

The restaurant will be serving lunch and dinner from Wednesday-Sunday with a menu full of seasonal dishes and fresh English produce.

Some of the highlights include spaghetti with razor clams and bottarga as a starter, as well as main courses of Haye Farm beef with marinated shallots and crispy thyme potatoes or Turbot with coco beans and mussels. For a sweet end to your dinner, there will be poached pear with burnt butter ice cream and masala doughnut.

The Petersham take pride in their grand surroundings too - it features seasonally changing floral displays, contemporary art on the walls and flower stems adorning the mirrored tables. There's also a heated terrace outside for those who prefer their fine dining to be outdoors.

If you're feeling particularly indulgent, like really indulgent, they're also offering fresh truffles which diners can order by weight and have grated onto any dish. Get the chef's recommendation for what they go with best if you're not a truffle expert!

The Petersham opens on Nov 5 in Covent Graden.

Contact res.coventgarden@ petershamnurseries.com to make a reservation.

