Riding House Cafe food
Photograph: Rob GreigFood shot at Riding House Café Fitzrovia

The Riding House Café is coming to Bloomsbury

Another one to add to the brunch list

Written by
Chiara Wilkinson
Calling all west London brunch-ers. Fitzrovia's long-loved Riding House Café is expanding its foodie family, with a shiny new neighbourhood brasserie coming to Bloomsbury next year. Opening 10 years after its original branch launched and following its spin-off Rail House Café in Victoria, the new joint is due to open in Spring 2022 in the Brunswick Centre.

The mouth-watering menu has been dreamt up by exec chef Henry Omereye, with plenty of new, healthy additions to the popular OG menu. Look out for the fancy lobster lasagne with crab claw and garlic sourdough; the creamy coconut and cardamom dhal with aubergine pickle; and the black quinoa and mango with corn, black beans and cashews. Lush.

Also on the menu is red miso chicken with chestnut bisque, wild mushrooms and crème fraiche; beef flank suya with yaji spice mayo skewer; and octopus with 'nduja lime yoghurt skewer. When it comes to brunch, things are looking super-sweet with their signature toasted marshmallow pancakes set to remain a firm favourite on the menu.  

The café looks to operate like a 'club without membership' and re-create the lively, relaxed vibe that Riding House Fitzrovia is so well known for. Knife and fork at the ready, folks!

