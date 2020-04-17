The Royal Ballet is streaming award-winning ‘The Metamorphosis’ for free tonight

The iconic stage at Covent Garden’s Royal Opera House may be closed right now, but thankfully we live in an age of high-quality streaming so we can still indulge in the institution’s programme of high art from our sofas.

The Royal Opera House’s latest digital offering is a dance-theatre adaption of Franz Kafka’s dark and surreal novella ‘The Metamorphosis’ – the one where a guy turns into a huge bug. The 2013 production is the fourth instalment in the theatre’s #OurHouseToYourHouse initiative to stream a major opera or ballet into your living room every Friday at 7pm.

The ballet, choreographed by Arthur Pita for Royal Ballet principal Edward Watson – who must have had a lot of fun portraying travelling salesman Gregor Samsa as he contorts into a ‘monstrous insect’ – will be available to watch for free for a week on the Royal Opera House’s YouTube and Facebook channels. It’ll be worth tuning in because the ballet won a South Bank Sky Arts Award and an Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement in Dance.

When Time Out reviewed it at the time we were in awe of ‘shape-shifting Watson’ who we said was ‘outstanding in the role of Gregor Samsa, morphing his body into some startlingly unhuman forms’ in an ‘inventive, absorbing piece of theatre’.

‘The Metamorphosis’ will be available to stream from 7pm tonight (Friday April 17) via www.roh.org.uk/streaming.

Check out the full ROH streaming schedule.

Or stream some Shakespeare from The Globe.

Find even more highbrow productions to stream online.