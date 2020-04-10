The Royal Opera House is streaming ‘Così fan tutte’ for free tonight on YouTube

Sure, part of the thrill of opera (beyond what’s happening on stage) is the grand theatre setting and the people-watching in among the audience (ooh, how the other half live!). But there’s something just as enthralling about the idea of watching a world-class production from your sofa in your pants. London’s Royal Opera House started streaming its opera and ballet shows on Youtube last month so that you can do just that, and next up in its schedule is Mozart classic ‘Così fan tutte’.

As part of its #OurHouseToYourHouse programme, the Italian-language opera buffa (essentially, a comedy in opera form) will be airing on YouTube from 7pm BST tonight (Friday April 10), and it will remain available to stream for a whole week.

Those unacquainted with Mozart’s tale should know that the opera, first performed in 1790, focuses on a pair of friends trying to trick their girlfriends into cheating on them in order to prove their loyalty. Men, eh? Expect betrayal, deceit, mistaken identity and a swipe at both the sexes in this version of ‘Così fan tutte’ produced for the Royal Opera House in 1995, which brings the story up to date for a modern audience (I mean, just look at those costumes…).

So for something a bit highbrow round yours, tune in from 7pm BST via the ROH’s YouTube channel.

