One heartbreaking aspect of the current crisis has been the sight of London’s best-loved venues asking for donations to avoid going out of business. In particular, the plight of long-standing and legendary pillar of LGBTQ+ London, the Royal Vauxhall Tavern. When we reported that it needed crowdfunding to survive, the future looked grim for one of London’s most iconic venues.

Which is why it gives us preternatural satisfaction to report that the RVT will be able to reopen on July 4, having raised the necessary sum of £50,000 through crowdfunding. The Tavern, through the conduit of its Instagram, today told its loyal audience that it had been ‘moved by the love and affection that the LGBTQ+ community holds’ for the famous pub.

The RVT will throw open its doors at 2pm on Saturday. The venue’s owners say customer safety is of the utmost importance and they will be doing everything within their power (including table service only) to keep on the right side of the government’s health guidelines. Stay safe and have fun, people.

