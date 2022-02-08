London
All Mirth, RSC, 2021
Photo by Sara Beaumont

The RSC has teamed up with TikTok to offer cheap theatre tickets for young people

Tickets are just £10, or even cheaper for under-25s

Andrzej Lukowski
Written by
Andrzej Lukowski
Venerable theatrical institution the Royal Shakespeare Company and of-the-moment youth-friendly social media platform TikTok maybe don’t seem like the most obvious of fits. But that’s kind of the point, and the RSC has landed quite a coup in persuading the Gen Z-friendly tech giant to partner with it in providing cheap tickets for 14-to-25-year-olds. 

It’s a pretty simple deal: young people can book up to two £10 tickets per show in this year’s season, or £5 for previews. There’s also a small reduction in price for school groups (also down to £10 a student). And that’s pretty much it: there’s no requirement you actually do anything on Tik Tok, though there will be exclusive RSC content and takeovers coming your way on the platform throughout the year. 

There is an emphasis on connecting with kids from low-income backgrounds and there will also be travel subsidies available to make a visit to the theatre more practical.

This applies to the new RSC season, which launched this week with the announcement of new productions of ‘Richard III’ and ‘All’s Well That Ends Well’. At present there are no London dates, but it’s been confirmed the offer will apply to them when they do come along, and as a minimum the RSC invariably sets up residence at the Barbican at the end of the year. In the meantime to keep you busy why not look up the #shakespeare hashtag on TikTok and have your mind blown, or at the very least, confused.

