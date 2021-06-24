The Serpentine Gallery is pretty classy already, what with being situated bang in the middle of Hyde Park. That’s some extremely prime real estate right there. But now things are set to get even fancier, with the arrival of a swish new restaurant.

Called The Magazine – a name which makes us here at Time Out feel so very seen – you’ll find it in the Serpentine North Gallery’s Zaha Hadid designed extension, which has been making us go ‘oooh’ ever since it was built in 2013. Coming from the Benugo premium cafe folk, The Magazine’s focus will be on seasonality and sustainability, with Slovakian-born chef Tomas Kolkus making sure everything on offer is ethical as well as tasty delicious.

So what does this mean for the menu? Farmed salmon is out, clever little filtering mussels are in. Herbs will be sourced from Growing Underground’s hydroponic farm in Clapham and seaweed makes regular appearances thanks to the fact that it doesn’t need fertilisers or irrigation. All tasty and no waste-y is the idea.

We’re currently eying up Wye Valley asparagus with miso aioli, followed by rope-grown mussels with urfa and rock samphire, then some slow-roasted cauliflower with chickpea stew, dulse and sea buckthorn. Then an agar panna cotta with elderberry syrup and blackberries. Why not, eh?

Open from 10am until 8pm, The Magazine will also be serving up a full breakfast menu with fresh pastries, buckwheat porridge with seasonal compote and a nice and eggy shakshuka. You can enjoy it all al fresco, too, with a nifty dining terrace area available so you can soak up that high end Hyde Park air.

