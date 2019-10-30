The Shard is switching off its lights for this free stargazing event

The opportunity to stargaze is rare in the capital, but a free astrophotography event taking place next week hopes to help budding astronomers get a proper glimpse of the starry starry night.

The event, which is taking place at the top of The Shard, will see the London skyscraper switch off its lights from levels 69 to 72 to help make views of the night sky clearer.

The stargazing event is mark the launch of Night Sight mode on the Google Pixel 4. Tom Kerss, an astronomer from The Royal Observatory, will help participants use the new smartphone mode to capture striking images of the night sky.

The top of the iconic London building will remain in blackout for an hour while lucky Londoners snap away at the Milky Way. Ticketholders will move from the sixty-ninth floor to the Viewing Platform on the seventy-second floor, and will be treated to a space-themed food menu as well as bespoke ‘Moonlight’ cocktails.

Sounds like our blurry shots of the moon are soon to be a thing of the past.

Tickets are limited and will be available for free here from 9am tomorrow (Thur Oct 31).

