The South Bank’s tropical dining pods have a ‘Press for Margaritas’ button

The perfect foil to a taco feast? Margaritas at the push of a button. And that’s just what Wahaca’s tropical dinner pods have got.

Dubbed the 'Mexican Eye’, these tiny dining units have popped up along the South Bank so you can lap up some views along with street food from a special feasting menu.

Aside from guac (which is obviously an obligatory part of any Mexican fiesta), diners can dig into duck croquetas, crispy cauliflower bites and sharing boards of buttermilk chicken, pork pibil and roasted butternut squash tacos – followed with sugary churros and chocolate.

Photograph: Rich Fairclough

The set menu is £28 per person, but you can also dine from the restaurant’s regular menu. Pods can be booked for parties of four to six people.

And yes, there really is a ‘Push for Margaritas’ button. Use it responsibly.

Wahaca Southbank’s riverside dining pods can be booked for parties of four-to-six people up until Mar 29.

