The Strand is getting a new pop-up skatepark

The South Bank is no stranger to the clatter-clatter of skateboards, accompanied with a gentle whirring of wheels and various blurs of baggy clothing. Now, central London is getting another fresh skate spot, with a brand new skatepark popping up on The Strand later this month.

The appropriately named ‘Skate the Strand’ has been launched by Vans to coincide with the end of Somerset House’s summer exhibition, ‘No Comply: Skate Culture and Community’. The exhibition celebrates the inclusive culture of skateboarding and the positive impact it can have on local communities, and it’s running until September 19. Also involved in the pop-up is Westminster City Council, who are integrating it into their Inside Out Festival in an ongoing effort to redevelop Strand Aldwych.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somerset House (@somersethouse)

Taking place right outside the entrance to Somerset House, the purpose-built skatepark will host two weeks of free events for new and established skaters. We’re talking coaching, pro demos, open public skate sessions and special introductory Family Skateboarding lessons (cos it’s always nice to get the grandparents involved).

If you’re a little wobbly (literally) or feel a bit intimidated by traffic, the area will be completely pedestrianised and has been designed by leading skatepark builders Betongpark, with an aim to show how skateable architectural forms can be integrated into shared public spaces. Sounds like some pretty cool stuff.

Two weeks of Skate the Strand events will take place at the pop-up skatepark Sep 8-24 at Somerset House, WC2R 1LA. Find out more here.

The notorious Marble Arch Mound will be free to visit from now on.

Soho’s pedestrianised streets will reopen to traffic soon.