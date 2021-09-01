London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A boy wearing vans on a skateboard
Photograph: Abiral Parajuli / Shutterstock

The Strand is getting a new pop-up skatepark

Somerset House and Vans are putting on two weeks of free skateboarding events

Written by
Chiara Wilkinson
Advertising

The South Bank is no stranger to the clatter-clatter of skateboards, accompanied with a gentle whirring of wheels and various blurs of baggy clothing. Now, central London is getting another fresh skate spot, with a brand new skatepark popping up on The Strand later this month. 

The appropriately named ‘Skate the Strand’ has been launched by Vans to coincide with the end of Somerset House’s summer exhibition, ‘No Comply: Skate Culture and Community’. The exhibition celebrates the inclusive culture of skateboarding and the positive impact it can have on local communities, and it’s running until September 19. Also involved in the pop-up is Westminster City Council, who are integrating it into their Inside Out Festival in an ongoing effort to redevelop Strand Aldwych. 

Taking place right outside the entrance to Somerset House, the purpose-built skatepark will host two weeks of free events for new and established skaters. We’re talking coaching, pro demos, open public skate sessions and special introductory Family Skateboarding lessons (cos it’s always nice to get the grandparents involved). 

If you’re a little wobbly (literally) or feel a bit intimidated by traffic, the area will be completely pedestrianised and has been designed by leading skatepark builders Betongpark, with an aim to show how skateable architectural forms can be integrated into shared public spaces. Sounds like some pretty cool stuff. 

Two weeks of Skate the Strand events will take place at the pop-up skatepark Sep 8-24 at Somerset House, WC2R 1LA. Find out more here.

The notorious Marble Arch Mound will be free to visit from now on.

Soho’s pedestrianised streets will reopen to traffic soon. 

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.