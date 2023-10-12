The noughties pop sweethearts have solidified themselves as the coolest girl band around

The Sugababes are back. First, they were a surprise hit at Glastonbury 2022, shutting down the Avalon Stage with a record crowd. Then there was a Boiler Room, a headline show at the O2 arena, a new album and, of course a Time Out cover. Proving they really are the coolest girl band around, now the ‘Babes have announced a headline show at the brand new club and cultural venue Drumsheds.

Keisha, Mutya and Siobhan will take over Drumsheds – the club inside the former Tottenham Ikea – on Saturday December 2. They’re performing at False Idols, a new party curated by Broadwick Live (the people behind Printworks, Drumsheds and Field Day), Little Gay Brother, and Percolate. In a statement, Broadwick Live called False Idols ‘a shared and safe space for London’s party people’, with a dancefloor that ‘is open to all’.

Supporting the pop sweethearts will be the Mercury-nominated Shygirl, as well as a whole host of top DJs. In the party across three rooms, DJs like Eliza Rose, Saoirse, Job Jobse, Nathan Micay, Gideön, Jamz Supernova and many more will be behind the decks.

Little Gay Brother’s Clayton Wright said: ‘We envision False Idols as a place where we, all tribes, people, and ravers can come together and enjoy music no matter their sexuality and gender. Of course, there is queer programming at its heart, but we are open to everybody, as long as you are open to everybody.

‘This is a new cult for the brave, bold, and beautiful souls that what to revel in the love and joy that dance music is meant to herald.’

After the closure of Printworks in April 2023, Time Out has been thrilled to cover the opening of Broadwick Live’s all-new clubbers paradise, Drumsheds. Although its future might be hanging in the balance (there are potential plans to turn the site into thousands of flats), it’s already released a banging opening lineup. Check out our first look of the swanky new venue.

We also caught up with the Sugababes earlier this Autumn, speaking to the noughties pop OGs about their astronomic comeback. Catch up on that here.

Tickets for False Idols at Drumsheds are available to book online now.

