The Thames could be getting a new cross-river ferry

Of all the ways of getting around London, travelling by boat is one of the most underrated. Thames Clippers (or Uber Boats) don’t just handily stop all along the river, but they skip traffic jams, boast terrific views and are, all-round, a much more pleasant travel experience.

And now one of those river routes could be getting a swish makeover. The cross-river service between the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in the Docklands and Canary Wharf may soon receive a sizeable revamp, thanks to a project that intends to provide new ferries and improve infrastructure on both sides of the Thames.

Central to Thames Clippers’ plans are ferries that are all-electric and produce zero emissions, which will be bigger and quieter than the current ones. But that isn’t all. The plans also include the demolition of a pier on the south bank and the construction of a brand-new one. The new pier will feature a covered waiting area, a connecting walkway to the Thames Path and level access.

Thames Clippers says all this will shorten journey times, improve accessibility and increase capacity on the route.

You can find out more about the ferry changes and have your say about them in a public consultation here.

Time Out Thames

Looking to explore London from the water? We know quite a bit about all that at Time Out, from our list of the best boat trips in the capital to the best Thames river cruises.

Did you see that London is officially one of the best places to visit in the UK in 2024?

Plus: this London borough has been named the UK’s happiest place to live.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.