London’s best Thames river cruises

Think you’ve ticked off everything London has to offer? Think again. Try a Thames river cruise – and no, we’re not talking about the Clippers (well we are, but only a little bit). There are few better ways to take in the capital than by its famously choppy, murky central waterway. Plus the views, from Hampton Court down to the City and Greenwich, are some of the absolute finest our city has to offer.

It's time to ditch dry land and hop aboard a Thames river boat tour. And plenty of London’s top attractions are best seen from the water – so get your camera ready.

RECOMMENDED: 101 things to do in London