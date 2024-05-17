The Thames is getting seven new embankments

Thanks to the ‘super sewer’, several new ‘mini-parks’ will be popping up along the river over the next 18 months

Eight years and £5 billion later, London’s new super-sewer is officially built. The huge Thames Tideway Tunnel (as it’s officially known) runs underneath the capital and will help reduce gross raw sewage flowing into the Thames, thereby making it much, much cleaner.

But wait! That’s not the only exciting thing to come from the Thames Tideway project. It has also allowed for several new ‘mini parks’ to spring up along the river.

The first of these new spaces opened in Putney last year (pictured above) – and there are six more on the way, all marking sites of historical importance along the river bank. At each one, you’ll find gorgeous greenery, viewing points, pathways and art reflecting the area.

Opening next is a park on Chelsea Embankment, arriving this month. It’ll be in front of the Royal Hospital and is designed to have a similar style to fancy retirement home. There will be an artwork by sculptor Florian Roithmayr and an ‘intertidal terrace’, which will allow people to dip their toes into the Thames.

The remaining five will all be revealed over the next 18 months. They’ll be at Heathwall Pumping Station at Nine Elms, Albert Embankment, Victoria Embankment, the Blackfriars Bridge foreshore, and an extension of the King Edward Memorial Park in Tower Hamlets.

Clare Donnelly, lead architect for the project, told the Evening Standard: ‘The biggest inspiration is that the Thames is London’s largest open space and we want people to come out and enjoy it.

‘The project is about celebrating the history and changing face of London; how it has grown around its waterways was a big inspiration.

‘We’re trying to evoke memories and mark important places in the evolution of the Thames and how the city has grown around it.’

