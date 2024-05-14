Even more London stations and tube lines now have 4G and 5G network coverage

All Elizabeth line stations now boast mobile coverage – plus parts of the Piccadilly and Victoria lines

The signal-ification of London’s underground transport network continues apace! Following expansion last year first on the Northern and Central lines and then to more stations across the network, now it’s been confirmed that even more stations and tube lines have 4G and 5G.

The big news is that Paddington, Whitechapel, Canary Wharf and Woolwich stations on the Elizabeth line now have 4G coverage – meaning that all Lizzie line stations are internet blackout-free. The tunnels are next, with TfL saying the entire line will be covered by the end of 2024.

But that isn’t all. The Victoria line’s tunnels between Euston and Warren Street are currently getting some coverage, as well as the Piccadilly line’s Covent Garden station. TfL says that 25 percent of underground tube stations have mobile signal.

In the coming weeks, the Piccadilly’s tunnels between Piccadilly Circus and Hyde Park Corner will get network connection. The Northern line’s tunnels from Stockwell to Morden will also go live, as well Clapham Common station.

Here’s a list of the latest stations and tube lines to get mobile coverage.

Central line : Holland Park, Notting Hill Gate, Queensway, Lancaster Gate, Marble Arch, Oxford Circus (Central line only), Tottenham Court Road, Holborn (Central line only), Chancery Lane, St Pauls

: Holland Park, Notting Hill Gate, Queensway, Lancaster Gate, Marble Arch, Oxford Circus (Central line only), Tottenham Court Road, Holborn (Central line only), Chancery Lane, St Pauls Northern line : Belsize Park, Chalk Farm, Archway, Tufnell Park, Kentish Town (station closed from 26 June 2023 due to engineering works, but 4G will still be provided to platforms for passing trains), Camden Town, Mornington Crescent, Euston (Charing Cross Branch), Warren Street (Northern line only), Goodge Street, Tottenham Court Road

: Belsize Park, Chalk Farm, Archway, Tufnell Park, Kentish Town (station closed from 26 June 2023 due to engineering works, but 4G will still be provided to platforms for passing trains), Camden Town, Mornington Crescent, Euston (Charing Cross Branch), Warren Street (Northern line only), Goodge Street, Tottenham Court Road Elizabeth line : Paddington, Bond Street, Tottenham Court Road, Farringdon, Liverpool Street (Elizabeth line only), Whitechapel, Canary Wharf, Woolwich

: Paddington, Bond Street, Tottenham Court Road, Farringdon, Liverpool Street (Elizabeth line only), Whitechapel, Canary Wharf, Woolwich Jubilee line : Westminster, Waterloo (Jubilee line only) Southwark, London Bridge (Jubilee line only), Bermondsey, Canada Water, Canary Wharf, North Greenwich

: Westminster, Waterloo (Jubilee line only) Southwark, London Bridge (Jubilee line only), Bermondsey, Canada Water, Canary Wharf, North Greenwich Piccadilly line: Covent Garden

By the end of the summer, TfL (with network partner Boldyn) intends to have 80 percent coverage across the tube network. Here’s the official map of expected coverage by the end of the summer.

Image: TfL

Did you see that the District line and Overground will both soon partially close?

Plus: this free-to-use Thames ferry now runs every 15 minutes.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.