When it was announced last September that a new foodie venture would be taking over an iconic Grade II-listed building in Shoreditch, it was the start of a year-long run of some very satisfied tummies.

The Tramshed Project brought menu collabs, chef takeovers, and at-home feasting kits to the former power station. But now the pop-up is bidding goodbye to the beloved space and will be closing its doors for the last time this Sunday, after a blockbuster feast appropriately named The Last Supper.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Tramshed Project (@tramshedproject)

The food on offer looks pretty juicy, with a menu curated by The Tramshed Project’s chef-director Andrew Clarke and Plates London’s Kirk Hawood. For starters, choose between two vegan options: organic carrots with yuzu and liquorice or grilled beetroot with raspberry, blackcurrant, horseradish and Douglas fir (which is an evergreen pine tree). For mains, you can choose truffle roast chicken, rib of ex-dairy cow or a celeriac chop, all plated up with peas, spring greens and leeks to keep things healthy. The dessert might even be the best bit: a summery peach-and-strawberry meringue served with vanilla cream and mint.

If your mouth is salivating already, make sure you book a spot for this celebratory goodbye meal – it will be served all day on Sunday. This will be the last ever opportunity to dine in the space, since it will no longer be operating as a restaurant due to site development plans – so get in while you can.

The Tramshed Project is at 32 Rivington St, EC2A 3LX. Until Sun Aug 8. Bookings for The Last Supper can be made here.

