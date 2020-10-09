Cheese conveyor belt masterminds to open a shop on Columbia Road

The team behind The Cheese Bar and its spin-off cheese conveyor belt Pick & Cheese (if you don’t know, get to know!) have announced Funk, a new cheese and wine shop opening in the East End. Funk will launch on Columbia Road on Saturday October 24, when shoppers will be able to browse a selection of more than 30 cheeses from small producers across the country, alongside rotating seasonal specials and one-off exclusive cheeses made by collaborators.

The store will also sell a selection of wines, ciders and beers from The Kernel Brewery in Bermondsey, each complementing one of the cheeses in the shop. It also has a range of preserves, crackers and charcuterie for all your cheeseboard-making needs.

For those who prefer their cheeseboards ready-made, Funk will also be curating several cheese boxes, available for collection and delivery. A festive version, the Santa Baby, will be available from November 1.

Owner Mathew Carver says: ‘After the incredible success of our lockdown cheese deliveries and the amazing support our customers showed for British cheese, we knew we wanted to find a way to keep our retail cheese sales alive, and a cheese shop felt like the perfect next step. Funk isn’t going to be just another cheese shop, it’s a chance for people to ask questions, try something new and discover what British cheese is all about.’ We can’t wait to get better acquainted.

Funk opens on Oct 24 at 142 Columbia Rd. In the meantime, order from The Cheese Bar here.

