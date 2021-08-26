London
Kew Gardens
Photograph: RBG KewKew Gardens

The UK’s favourite garden is in London

A new study has ranked one of our beautiful green spaces as the best in the country

Written by
Rhian Daly
We all know that London is full of the best attractions in the country – if not the world – but it’s always nice when that fact is validated by someone else. A new study has done just that for Kew Gardens, crowning it the UK’s favourite garden. 

The Richmond botanical gardens came out on top in Flying Flowers study, which used monthly search data to calculate the most popular green spaces in the UK. Kew was far and away the winner with a whopping 370,430 searches a month. 

In second place was RHS Wisley in Woking, which was searched for 80,630, leaving a chasm of 289,800 between it and the London spectacular. Rounding out the top five were Bedfordshire’s Wrest Park (34,480 searches), Edinburgh’s Royal Botanic Garden (21,080 searches) and Sheffield’s Botanical Gardens (13,870 searches). 

Is it really any surprise that Kew is so beloved, though? After all, it boasts over 50,000 living plants, is a designated UNESCO World Heritage Site and has multiple different areas set across its 300 acres to explore, from an Alpine rock garden to a great pagoda. We can’t forget, of course, the iconic temperate house either – the world’s largest Victorian glasshouse. Who wouldn’t spend all their time Googling that? 

There's a new Japanese festival coming to Kew Gardens

Kew's glowing Winter Garden is now available for booking

