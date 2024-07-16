The UK’s largest ‘immersive entertainment district’ is coming to London this summer

Immersive experiences have exploded in popularity in the last few years, and there seems to be one in London for almost anything – from theatre and art to Real-Life Monopoly and Tomb Raider. As if all this wasn’t enough, the largest ‘immersive entertainment’ district in the UK is coming to the capital this August.

Called Immerse LDN, the district will open at east London’s Royal Docks this August. The 160,000 square foot, purpose-built space will kick off its programme of experiences with the previously-announced ‘The Formula 1 Exhibition’ and ‘The FRIENDS Experience: The One In London’.

The F1 exhibition promises visitors an interactive journey through the history of the motorsport, while the Friends experience will immerse fans by offering the opportunity to walk through faithfully recreated sets and backdrops from famous episodes. And don’t worry if you’re not crazy about F1 or Friends: more new immersive experiences will be announced over the next few months.

Immerse LDN will also be offering plenty of food and drink options for punters made hungry by all that immersing. Street food collective KERB will be bringing along some of its already well-established eateries like the Duck Shed, Masa Taqueria and Nazari, while a new waterfront food hall, bar and café are set to open later in the year too.

The ‘immersive entertainment district’ will support the Mayor’s multi-billion regeneration plans for the Royal Docks, and it’s hoped the huge venue will bring more visitors to the area, which is currently home to London City Airport and the ExCeL.

You can find out more about the Friends experience here and the F1 experience here.

