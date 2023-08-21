London
Guys and Dolls, Bridge Theatre, 2023
Photo: Manuel Harlan

The West End’s biggest annual theatre ticket sale is back – and on now

Get bargains on pretty much every show in town during London Theatre Week (which actually lasts for two weeks)

Andrzej Lukowski
Written by
Andrzej Lukowski
While we will never really understand why London Theatre Week is so called when it’s actually two weeks long (and usually extends further than that), everything else about Theatreland’s biggest annual sale is pretty self-explanatory. 

Take pretty much every single show in the West End. Then reduce their prices across the board. Some shows are discounted for any booking at all you make during London Theatre Week, while others have more limited offers (eg in what is arguably the best offer of the lot, standing tickets for the Bridge’s sublime revival of ‘Guys & Dolls’ are down to £25 Monday to Thursday for the period September 4 to October 13 if booked during the offer period).

And that’s pretty much it: it’s your best chance this year to grab a massive West End bargain, be that a treat for yourself for the upcoming weeks or stocking up on Christmas presents now.

Normally we’d see our word count out by simply listing every show participating in the sale, but as a handful don’t want to publicise their involvement: WHICH IS HOW YOU KNOW IT’S A GOOD SALE. There are a few hold-outs like ‘Cabaret’ and ‘Hamilton’, but those are shows that basically never do offers at all. 

For those that do, London Theatre Week is the biggest theatre sale of the year, so if you’re in the market for a bargain, now is very much the time.

London Theatre Week runs Aug 21 to Sep 3. Book tickets here.  

