The Wimbledon tennis championships have been cancelled

Glastonbury’s already off, and now another pillar of the Great British Summer Time has tumbled: the Championships at Wimbledon are cancelled. One of London’s biggest and most exciting sporting events, the world’s oldest tennis tournament has been cancelled this year for the first time since World War II.

The annual contest was due to start on June 29. With several other tournaments also cancelled or postponed, no professional tennis is due to be played anywhere in the world until at least July 13.

Missing the thrill of the Championships? Luckily, loads of matches from last year are available in full on YouTube – and the mens’ singles final (Djokovic v Federer) was the longest in history. Watch all five hours here:

