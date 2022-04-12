The world’s best photos have come to London

Somerset House’s new show offers a snapshot of life all over the globe. From intimate portraits of migrants waiting to cross the border between Mexico and the US to an other-worldly Spanish landscape of withering sunflowers, the fifteenth Sony World Photography Awards exhibition displays vivid visual storytelling from all corners of our planet.

It opens this week at Somerset House, showcasing more than 300 prints by winners, as well as presentations from previous Sony Photographers of the Year.

Photograph: Anna Neubauer

Photograph: Adam Pretty

Photograph: Hugh Fox

Sony World Photography Awards is at Somerset House. Apr 13-May 2. £15.

