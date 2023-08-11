The world’s first immersive fairground for adults has landed in London – and it looks bonkers

London is quickly turning into one massive playground for adults. If you want to have a bit of childish fun, you’re never short of options: there’s axe throwing, ball pits, crazy golf, bars with video games, the list goes on. Now there’s one more thing to throw into the mix – the world’s first immersive fairground for adults has come to London.

Aren’t all fairgrounds immersive, we hear you ask? Well, this one is even more immersive. At Fairgame in Canary Wharf (bankers need time off too, guys), you’ll be treated to 20,000 square feet of carnival games, rides and other tomfoolery. There’s supersized hook a duck, whac-a-mole, a hall of mirrors, target shooting and so much more. Plus, you’ve got pizza, burgers, cocktails, beers and even prosecco-infused candyfloss.

Plus, gone are the days of bringing change to purchase tokens and queueing for drinks. At Fairgame, every customer will be fitted with a high-tech RFID wristband which is used to log scores and purchase rounds.

Richard Hilton, co-founder and CEO of Fairgame, said: ‘Fairgame is a totally immersive experience where guests can eat, drink and be a kid again. The fairground has been enjoyed for generations and now we’ve combined the games everyone loves with state-of-the-art technology in an unbelievable setting.’

Tickets to Fairgame start at £15 for 1 hour and 45 minutes. You can book online here.

Roll up, roll up!

Fairgame, 25 Fishermans Walk, E14 4DH. From £15.

