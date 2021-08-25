The world’s first tequila taproom is coming to London where, instead of racking up shots, they’ll be serving up refreshing, sippable cocktails.

The Jose Cuervo Tequila Taproom will open in Shoreditch next month for one weekend only, with kegs and an authentic tap system housing the drinks on offer until they hit our glasses.

On the menu will be a selection of classic tequila-based drinks, from margaritas (Marg My Words) to Palomas (Playa del Paloma). You’ll also be able to sup on tequila and tonic (Mexican Dynamite), tequila and lemonade (Luchador Lemonade) or tequila and soda (Soda El Dorado).

If you fancy yourself as a future tequila connoisseur, there’ll also be tequila educator Oliver Pergl on hand to give you a masterclass. Bookings for those sessions will open next week and slots are expected to fill up quickly.

The taproom will be open from September 10-12, 12pm-11pm on Friday and Saturday, and 12pm-9pm on Sunday. DJs will be on hand to build some atmosphere as you drink, while the bar itself will boast table games and colourful, Instagrammable decor to make those drunk selfies pop on the feed.

46 Great Eastern Street, EC2A 3EP

