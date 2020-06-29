There’s a drive-in musical coming to London this summer

Park up and party as ‘Six the Musical’ takes to a drive-in stage this summer

We’re about to see drive-in cinemas pull up to London in their droves. A series of drive-in gigs has been announced from July. And drive-in comedy is also on the bill for the summer. With theatres remaining shut, a drive-in musical was surely the next logical step for an audience of thrill-seekers on wheels.

‘Six the Musical’ is the first West End show to be putting on a string of UK performances for drive-in audiences throughout the summer, with a set of eight shows taking place in London. The poppy musical by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss and based on the wives of Henry VIII is able to go ahead thanks to its cast size of six queens, the magic number for a socially distanced tour.

The musical will be performed on the same stage as those aforementioned gigs, as part of the Utilita Live from the Drive-In line-up. There will be a state-of-the-art outdoor stage with an ‘arena feel’ and an audience of 300 cars. People can park up and then picnic and party around their car within a safe distance from other drive-in goers.

The show boasts ‘girl-squad feminism’, ‘spangly costumes’ and ‘irresistible twisted historical references’, according to our review of the show from 2018. The musical had been due to play at London’s Arts Theatre over the next few months.

If pastiche pop and girl-band dance routines are your thing – or if you’re a stan for Anne Boleyn – you can snap up tickets for the musical here when they go on sale on Friday.

Performances will take place at Colesdale Farm, just beyond Enfield, from Tuesday September 8 to Saturday September 12.

Check out all the drive-in cinemas in London for the summer.

Don’t have a car? Stream these awesome theatre shows from home instead.

Share the story