Football Village
There’s a Euro 2020 ‘Football Village’ next to Tower Bridge (it’s showing Wimbledon too)

The GLA-run venue will show matches, plus offer live entertainment, food and drink, and family activities

Chris Waywell
If you’re looking for somewhere to catch the latter stages of Euros, the GLA is running a ‘Football Village’ adjacent to the Thames between City Hall and Tower Bridge in Potters Fields Park. 

As well as showing selected Euros action on big screens, the Football Village features live musical entertainment in the form of performers, DJs and buskers, interactive football-themed activities aimed at families, a wide range of food and drink options, and an official Euros 2020 merch shop. From this week, it will also be showing action from Wimbledon (putting on and taking off rain covers, mainly). 

However, the Football Village is NOT showing any of England’s games, which is a bit of a shame, though broadly understandable given that it’s very family- and local-residents-focused (ie it’s not really aimed at beery lads with their pallid moobs out). So if our boys do progress beyond their semi this week and into the final, you’ll have to go to the Fan Zone in Trafalgar Square to see the hot action/make a public arse of yourself.

The Football Village is open daily, noon-10pm until July 11. Potters Fields Park.

Where else to watch the Euros.

London’s best and biggest beer gardens.

The city’s best pubs that you don’t even have to book.

