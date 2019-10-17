There’s a giant pumpkin in Covent Garden

Attention Halloween fans (and appreciators of oversized veg), Covent Garden is showing us how spooky decorations are done this year, dropping the biggest pumpkin we’ve ever seen into the market.

The mahoosive 2,000 lbs pumpkin was crane-lifted by a team of 20 into the square, and today is the first day visitors can see it in all its bulbous orange glory.

The arrival of the British-grown, super-sized squash in the Market Building’s South Wells signals the start of Covent Garden’s Halloween knees-up, which starts today and runs to November 3.

Elsewhere in the West End shopping and restaurant hub there are vampy make-up masterclasses, Halloween product launches and special autumn-ey dishes on offer, like the ‘Melting Witches Hat’ at the Ivy Market Grill (available October 31 only) and the pumpkin and Buns & Buns limited-edition pumpkin soup served in mini pumpkins.

Oh, and although the squash is set to be styled like Cinderella’s pumpkin carriage, it’s purely for decoration. Stop trying to wriggle in and make do with taking a selfie.

