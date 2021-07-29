Crafty beer icons Beavertown are about to celebrate their ninth birthday. Happy birthday!

Now instead of your usual ninth birthday bash – chocolate cake, a trip to Quasar, a nice visit to the grandparents etc – they’ve decided to team up with a host of other top brands to make a bunch of special, limited edition collab beers and serve them all up at one helluva bash.

Called the Birthday Blastoff, on August 7 you’ll be able to sample a Mango Sour made in collaboration with Dishoom, a crème brulee Pastry Stout crafted with Crosstown Doughnuts, a West Coast IPA brewed with all-natural pita chip snack company Soffles and team-up with Worldwide FM, in the shape of the Bohemian IPL Czech pilsner. There’s also a American Wheat made with Leeds’ Amity Brew Co, a Hazy DIPA with Lakes Brew Co, a Mikkeller-assisted Hoppy PILS and Beavertown’s very own spicy birthday spesh, the Double Chin.

It all takes place at their mega brewery, Beaverworld, in Enfield. Tickets are £50, but that includes all your beers and a Beavertown goodie bag, which we imagine will be stuffed full of all manner of lovely beer-adjacent things. Maybe even beer itself!

If you can’t make the party but still want to try these highly decent sounding cans, the collab beers are available to buy online, with an eight-pack and a commemorative birthday glass bundle available for £25.

102 E Duck Lees Ln, EN3 7SS

