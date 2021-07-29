London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
beer cans
Photograph: Beavertown

There’s a massive new Beavertown collab ft. Dishoom and Crosstown Doughnuts

Celebrate the craft beer kings ninth birthday with all manner of special cans

Written by
Leonie Cooper
Advertising

Crafty beer icons Beavertown are about to celebrate their ninth birthday. Happy birthday!

Now instead of your usual ninth birthday bash – chocolate cake, a trip to Quasar, a nice visit to the grandparents etc – they’ve decided to team up with a host of other top brands to make a bunch of special, limited edition collab beers and serve them all up at one helluva bash.

Called the Birthday Blastoff, on August 7 you’ll be able to sample a Mango Sour made in collaboration with Dishoom, a crème brulee Pastry Stout crafted with Crosstown Doughnuts, a West Coast IPA brewed with all-natural pita chip snack company Soffles and team-up with Worldwide FM, in the shape of the Bohemian IPL Czech pilsner. There’s also a American Wheat made with Leeds’ Amity Brew Co, a Hazy DIPA with Lakes Brew Co, a Mikkeller-assisted Hoppy PILS and Beavertown’s very own spicy birthday spesh, the Double Chin.

It all takes place at their mega brewery, Beaverworld, in Enfield. Tickets are £50, but that includes all your beers and a Beavertown goodie bag, which we imagine will be stuffed full of all manner of lovely beer-adjacent things. Maybe even beer itself! 

If you can’t make the party but still want to try these highly decent sounding cans, the collab beers are available to buy online, with an eight-pack and a commemorative birthday glass bundle available for £25. 

102 E Duck Lees Ln, EN3 7SS

These are the best taprooms in London

Here are some rooftops to drink on this summer 

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on Summer

      Latest news

        Read next

          Advertising

          Get us in your inbox

          Loading animation
          Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

          By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

          🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

          Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

          Time Out

          About us

          Contact us

          Time Out products

          Time Out magazine

          Site Map
          © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.