There's a new bowling alley in a Grade II listed building

For decades, going bowling has meant wallowing in visual kitsch: candy-coloured neon lights, cartoons of grinning pins, bleeping arcade machines and Americana galore. And that's not necessarily a bad thing. But there's definitely room for a rather more... aesthetic bowling experience, and new Wandsworth boutique alley Strike is here to provide just that.

Strike has just opened up inside a Grade II-listed building in Wandsworth, which is one of the UK's oldest breweries. From the outside, it's all brick industrial glamour, with a revamped public square backing on to the river. Inside, the house style is all gleaming brown wood with accents of copper, creating an atmosphere of retro austerity reminiscent of something between a grand hunting lodge and a Victorian dentist's parlour.





Photograph: Strike

The entertainments on offer including tenpin bowling (of course), but also duckpin bowling, which uses smaller pins and balls for a more challenging spin on the game. If that's all too physically taxing there are dartboards and electric shuffleboards galore. And to wash down all that high-octane sporting activity, refreshment options include cocktails, craft ales, raclette burgers and crayfish mac 'n' cheese.

Strike is opening up as part of the brand new Ram Quarter redevelopment project, which also plays home to Backyard Cinema's new-ish permanent location, yoga studios, and a cafe. Plus, the development even hangs on to its brewing heritage thanks to the presence of Sambrook's brewery and tap room. Cheers to that!

London’s first Christmas sandwich festival is launching this weekend

Enjoy Dumpling Shack after dark at two Old Spitalfields Market lates