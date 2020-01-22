There’s a new pool being built at London Fields Lido

Londoners are loving outdoor swimming pools more than ever according to London Fields Lido, which has seen the number of visitors almost triple since it reopened in 2006.

And although it’s chuffed with the soaring numbers, bosses have big plans afoot to tackle busy days at the alfresco pool.

After securing a whopping £4.5m funding from Hackney Council, the community venue is planning to build a pool for beginners.

The new learner pool will make the venue more accessible and inclusive, said Philip Glanville, Mayor of Hackney. He’s also hoping it will encourage more ‘families and less confident swimmers’ to use the facilities. It also frees up space in the original Olympic-sized pool for experienced swimmers.

But don’t grab your inflatable armbands just yet: the final plans are still a long way off. Bosses say that the proposals will be subject to a full public consultation after a design team is appointed in 2021, and work to build the new pool could begin in 2022. Plenty of time to pick out the perfect pair of Speedos.

