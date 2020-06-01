There’s a series of protests in London this week over the death of George Floyd

After demonstrations in Trafalgar Square and outside the US Embassy yesterday, more are planned for this week

Londoners are planning protests throughout this week after the death of George Floyd. The 46-year-old black man died after being arrested and restrained by police in the US city of Minneapolis.

A video of the actions preceding Floyd’s death surfaced last week, showing a white police officer pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck. The police officer, Derek Chauvin, has since been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. The video sparked outrage and violent protests in the US. There have since been protests around the world.

Demonstrations took place in London yesterday (Sunday May 31), as people gathered in Trafalgar Square and outside the US Embassy in Battersea.

There are more protests planned for this week. On Wednesday June 3 at 1pm, there’s a peaceful action planned in Hyde Park – the organisers are calling on people to come together and wear red as a sign of unity. The next protest is in Parliament Square at 1pm on Saturday June 6, followed by another event on Sunday June 7 at the US Embassy at 2pm.

The events are being organised by Black Lives Matter London, which is encouraging people to wear masks and observe social distancing.

The UK Black Lives Matter official Twitter account has tweeted that they are not affiliated with the group organising the protests, but has tweeted guidance on how to stay safe at the demonstrations.

An official George Floyd Memorial Fund crowdfunding campaign has now raised $6,845,800. The Minnesota Freedom Fund, a non-profit community organisation which helps protesters who have been arrested and can’t afford bail, has raised around $20 million in donations. The group, which is also part of a larger movement campaigning to end cash bail in the United States, is now calling on people to donate to other organisations, including Black Visions Collective and Reclaim the Block.

