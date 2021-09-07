There’s a Sink the Pink boat party this weekend

And Southern Comfort will be serving up slushies in celebration of Pride

Ahoy! Don’t have anything to do this weekend? What about floating down the Thames on a vintage Mississippi paddle steamer boat while sipping on alcoholic slushies and enjoying the colourful craziness of some of the capital’s finest vogueing crews?

Legendary LGBTQ+ collective and party people Sink the Pink are teaming up with Southern Comfort to host a New Orleans-themed boat party – all in celebration of Pride. It sounds like a proper show: you’ll be entertained by DJ sets from Melanie Blatt, Mark-Ashley Dupé and Raven Mandella, as well as some of Sink the Pink’s drag queens.

Tickets include a complimentary Southern Comfort cocktail (including slushies, so fingers crossed the sun stays with us), a ready-to-drink pre-mixed can and choice of food from a New Orleans-inspired menu: think fried chicken, mac and cheese, and vegan Cajun gumbo.

The Southern Comfort Pride Boat Party with Sink the Pink is taking place on Sep 11, setting sail at 11.30am. Tickets cost £25 and are available here.

Here is the best nightlife to book in London this weekend.

Uber Boat is staging on-board charity drag shows.