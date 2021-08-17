London
The Glenlivet Beyond the Fireplace Experience
Photograph: The Glenlivet

There’s an immersive Caribbean party coming to Brick Lane

Bringing tropical vibes to the heart of the curry mile

Written by
Ed Cunningham
Brick Lane, London’s curry mile! Summer! Caribbean whisky! Wait, what? No, it doesn’t make too much sense, but Scottish whisky company The Glenlivet is descending on Brick Lane later this week with an immersive pop-up party.

Trying to combat whisky’s wintry image, The Glenlivet is taking over the Boiler House with cocktails, DJs and a beach bar. The company is promoting its Caribbean Reserve single malt Scotch whisky, which gets its tropical twist from being finished in casks that previously held Caribbean rum. So it’s not just tasty, but kind of, maybe, slightly sustainable too. 

The event is called Beyond the Fireplace and promises ‘ultimate party island vibes’ and ‘an immersive tropical getaway’. Seeing as that heatwave we were promised never arrived, here’s a chance to at least pretend that the weather is dreamy. Plus, you get to enter the venue through a ‘secret’ (but, you know, not that secret. It’s on Time Out.) tunnel, which is pretty cool.

The £10 ticket gets you two drinks – a Tartan Tiki cocktail (Caribbean Reserve, pineapple juice, angostura bitters and peach sparkling water) and a tasting of Caribbean Reserve whisky – plus access to a bar featuring performances from actors and dancers.

The Glenlivet Outdoors Immersive Caribbean Party Experience is at 152 Brick Lane, E1 6RU, from Aug 19-22. Buy a ticket here.

    Latest news

