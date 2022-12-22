These are the best new hotels coming to London in 2023

Whether you’re popping to the capital for a holiday, or you’re a Londoner who fancies a little treat to scare away the winter blues, London is getting loads of swanky new hotels in 2023. These are some of the nicest newbies on the block to while away a weekend next year.

The Peninsula London

Opposite Buckingham Palace and Wellington Arch, this grand hotel will have 190 stately rooms and suites. These digs are fit for a King, and the hotel will be open in time to get a front row view of King Charles III's coronation on May 6.

Photograph: Courtesy of Raffles Hotels

Raffles London at The OWO

The historic Old War Office in Whitehall (that once held the offices of Winston Churchill and Ian Fleming), is being transformed into The OWO. The beautiful grade-II-listed building is becoming a mega new dining destination with nine restaurants and three bars, and for people who want to stay, Raffles will be open a new hotel in the grand building, too.

Mandarin Oriental Mayfair

Over in Mayfair, the esteemed Mandarin Oriental will open a second London location in spring 2023. This one will be slightly more low-key than its Knightsbridge sibling, with just 50 guest rooms plus 78 residences for longer-term stays. The restaurant, Akira Black, will bring Michelin-starred Korean fusion cuisine to Hanover Square.

1 Hotel

Taking sustainability seriously, 1 Hotel will say pooh-pooh to cut flowers and single-use plastic, instead bringing in 'living walls' and an environmentally conscious seasonal restaurant (Michelin-starred, of course) to its new Mayfair location. There'll be 181 rooms and suites, some with a view over Green Park.

Sun Street

This boutique five-star hotel has just opened in the City. The colourful building is made up of 41 beautifully decorated rooms, as well as a restaurant, cocktail bar, club room, library and sun terrace. It's even got a courtyard with its own orangery.

The Broadwick

In the heart of Soho, this jaunty spot will be inspired by the spirit of the area. Across 57 rooms, The Broadwick promises to deliver opulence and cosiness. Many of the rooms look onto the streets, so guests can sip on a nightcap while they chuckle at the revelry below. It'll also have a wraparound terrace, rooftop bar and a restaurant inspired by Sicily. Molto buono!

Photograph: Mathew Shaw

Art’otel Battersea

Okay, this hotel technically opened in 2022, but it’s too good to miss. The 164-room artsy hotel, designed by Spanish artist and designer Jaime Hayon, will boast chic interiors, an Italian cafe, and a stunning rooftop infinity pool that looks directly over Battersea Power Station’s epic smokestacks.

Ruby Zoe

Ruby Zoe in Notting Hill promises to deliver 'sunshiney vibes', as it will be inspired by the area's West Indian heritage. Bright colours and murals by Trinidadian–British artist Zak Ove will bring a slice of island life to west London. And the best thing about this new spot? The 24-hour bar. Chin chin.

