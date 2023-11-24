These London restaurants all triumphed at this year’s Good Food Awards

From gastro pubs to chippies, dozens of eateries in the capital took home top prizes at the 2023/24 GFAs

We all know that London has a seemingly endless number of top-notch restaurants. Attempting to sift through the capital’s many, many eateries and decide which one’s actually worth your time is pretty tricky business – though, obviously, Time Out’s peerless food hub is the best in the game.

But there are plenty of other places that aim to reveal the best restaurants in London right now – and one of them, the Good Food Awards, has just revealed its list of winners for 2023/24.

The Good Food Awards are all about celebrating culinary excellence across the entire UK. Established way back in 2002, the GFAs champion independent businesses that serve up delicious nosh. The clue is in the name, after all.

In the Good Food Awards 2023/24 edition, these were the London restaurants that triumphed in the general overall category.

The Great Chase, Islington

The Taste of Nawab, Muswell Hill

Turkuaz, Catford

Loro di Napoli, Ealing

Super Sushi, Chingford

Colombo Kitchen, Worcester Park

Vijay’s Virasat Restaurant, Ilford

Hello Burger, Sidcup

This establishment won in the ‘gastro pub’ category.

The Angel and Crown, Richmond

These were the winners in the ‘takeaways’ category.

Micky Marzanos Pizzeria, Epsom

Fat Pizza, Hornchurch

Fish and chips gets its own category, and these chippies took home prizes.

The Mayfair Chippy, Mayfair

North Sea Fish Restaurant, Euston

Brockley’s Rock, Brockley

Stones Fish and Chips, North Acton

Eltham Grill House, Eltham

The Original Georges Fish Bar, Enfield

Goodmayes Fish and Chips, Ilford

Barracuda, Harrow

The Village Fish and Chips, Petts Wood

Ickenham Fish Bar, Ickenham

And this is the final category, cafes.

Drury 188-189, Holborn

The Monocle Café, Marylebone

Original Bagel, Golden Lane Estate

Dulce Coffee, Whitechapel

Oru Space Café, East Dulwich

River Gardens Café, Greenwich

Deeney’s Café, Leyton

Cafégenic, Hendon

The Ludoquist, Croydon

La Café, Sutton

Chinchins, Bexleyheath

As you can see, it’s far from a typical list of London’s best restaurants, with a fresh emphasis on establishments outside the centre of town.

You can check out the full list of Good Food Awards winners on the official website here.

Did you see that Franco Manca’s original London restaurant is closing down?

Plus: five London curry houses triumphed at the Asian Curry Awards 2023.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.