These London restaurants all triumphed at this year’s Good Food Awards

We all know that London has a seemingly endless number of top-notch restaurants. Attempting to sift through the capital’s many, many eateries and decide which one’s actually worth your time is pretty tricky business – though, obviously, Time Out’s peerless food hub is the best in the game.
But there are plenty of other places that aim to reveal the best restaurants in London right now – and one of them, the Good Food Awards, has just revealed its list of winners for 2023/24.
The Good Food Awards are all about celebrating culinary excellence across the entire UK. Established way back in 2002, the GFAs champion independent businesses that serve up delicious nosh. The clue is in the name, after all.
In the Good Food Awards 2023/24 edition, these were the London restaurants that triumphed in the general overall category.
- The Great Chase, Islington
- The Taste of Nawab, Muswell Hill
- Turkuaz, Catford
- Loro di Napoli, Ealing
- Super Sushi, Chingford
- Colombo Kitchen, Worcester Park
- Vijay’s Virasat Restaurant, Ilford
- Hello Burger, Sidcup
This establishment won in the ‘gastro pub’ category.
- The Angel and Crown, Richmond
These were the winners in the ‘takeaways’ category.
- Micky Marzanos Pizzeria, Epsom
- Fat Pizza, Hornchurch
Fish and chips gets its own category, and these chippies took home prizes.
- The Mayfair Chippy, Mayfair
- North Sea Fish Restaurant, Euston
- Brockley’s Rock, Brockley
- Stones Fish and Chips, North Acton
- Eltham Grill House, Eltham
- The Original Georges Fish Bar, Enfield
- Goodmayes Fish and Chips, Ilford
- Barracuda, Harrow
- The Village Fish and Chips, Petts Wood
- Ickenham Fish Bar, Ickenham
And this is the final category, cafes.
- Drury 188-189, Holborn
- The Monocle Café, Marylebone
- Original Bagel, Golden Lane Estate
- Dulce Coffee, Whitechapel
- Oru Space Café, East Dulwich
- River Gardens Café, Greenwich
- Deeney’s Café, Leyton
- Cafégenic, Hendon
- The Ludoquist, Croydon
- La Café, Sutton
- Chinchins, Bexleyheath
As you can see, it’s far from a typical list of London’s best restaurants, with a fresh emphasis on establishments outside the centre of town.
You can check out the full list of Good Food Awards winners on the official website here.
