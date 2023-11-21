Five London curry houses triumphed at the Asian Curry Awards 2023

Did you wake up this morning feeling incredibly proud of how good London curry is? Well, that might just be because local eateries swept the board at the recent Asian Curry Awards.

In a ceremony which took place at Mayfair’s Grosvenor House on November 19, Colonel Saab was named Asian Restaurant of the Year.

The restaurant, which is based in the old Holborn Town Hall on High Holborn, scooped the big award of the night for its ‘traditional Indian dishes with a cosmopolitan twist’.

Other London winners at the nationwide awards ceremony included Kasa and Kin in Soho, which won Best Filipino Restaurant. Namaaste Highgate was named Newcomer of the Year, Chef of the Year was Nanu Miah from iNaga in Bromley and Babur in Forest Hill named Best Fine Dining Restaurant. Well done! We expect bookings for all of them to go through the roof, so get in there quick if you want to chow down on Colonel Saab’s butter chicken, Kasa and Kin’s five spice duck breast, Namaaste’s walnut paneer tikka, Babur's vegetarian thali, or iNaga’s fish kofta.

The awards were decided by a panel of judges which included chefs Tony Khan, Ken Wang, and Steve Gomes, as well as Good Food Guide inspector George Shaw and food critic Ria Amber Tesia.

