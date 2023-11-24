Franco Manca’s original London restaurant is closing down

After 15 years, the high-street pizza chain’s first outlet in Brixton Market is shutting

These days, Franco Manca is an established chain on high streets up and down the UK. But once upon a time it was something of an upstart, what with its stripped-back menu, barebones décor and charmingly simple (and pretty damn tasty) sourdough pizzas.

Franco Manca’s wild success can all be tracked back to its original London restaurant, which opened in 2008 in Brixton Market. But now, in sad news for any Manca maniacs, that restaurant is set to close.

According to Restaurant Online, the Brixton Market Franco Manca was opened by brand founders Guiseppe Mascoli and Bridget Hugo. The site quickly expanded to include the shopfront opposite, and has been open ever since.

The brand’s decision to close the restaurant isn’t because it’s failing – in fact, quite the opposite. Franco Manca says it has outgrown the tiny Brixton Market outlet. And instead of simply closing it, it’ll reopening at a much bigger site just a few steps away.

Exactly when the Brixton Market Franco Manca will close hasn’t been revealed, with the brand simply saying it’ll happen ‘soon’.

