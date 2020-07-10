Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right These places in the UK are trending for summer holiday bookings right now
Photograph: Shutterstock Glastonbury

By Ellie Walker-Arnott Posted: Friday July 10 2020, 2:42pm
If you’ve shelved your foreign holiday plans for 2020, now might be the ideal time for an injection of UK inspiration. We’re not saying follow the crowds, but these ace places in the UK are trending right now – and for good reason. 

According to Airbnb, these ten UK destinations are on the up. They’ve seen a noticeable increase in bookings (compared to the same week last year) while people have been looking for accommodation with renewed enthusiasm over the last two weeks, and they are well worth considering if you’re still working out where to spend that well-earned annual leave this summer. 

1. Warton, Lancashire 

Warton
Photograph: Shutterstock

 

A village in the Arnside and Silverdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), Warton is surrounded by lush landscapes, like those at Warton Crag. It’s also near the coast and within daytripping distance of the Lake District.

2. Duns, Scottish Borders 

Duns, Scottish borders
Photograph: dvlcom / Shutterstock.com

 

This rural spot is ideally located for exploring Berwick-upon-Tweed, the Scottish coastline and the lush countryside south of Edinburgh.

3. Snettisham, Norfolk 

Snettisham
Photograph: Shutterstock

 

Right on the Norfolk coastline, Snettisham is a little village between King’s Lynn and Hunstanton. It’s part of a protected stretch of coastline, RSPB Snettisham, known for its salt marsh and mudflats.

4. Glastonbury, Somerset 

Glastonbury Tor
Eugene Birchall/Wikimedia Commons

 

We might have missed our festival fix this year, but people are still planning to visit the laidback Somerset town of Glastonbury. Soaking up those hippie vibes, and making use of the surrounding greenery, certainly feels appealing right about now.

 5. Rothbury, Northumberland 

Rothbury
Photograph: Shutterstock

 

The trad market town of Rothbury couldn’t be better placed for exploring the rural wilds of Northumberland. It’s right on the edge of the national park.

 6. Chapel St Leonards, Lincolnshire 

Chapel St Leonards
Photograph: Oscar Johns/Shutterstock.com

 

A small seaside town complete with technicolour beach huts and a sandy beach, Chapel St Leonards is also worth a visit to see the North Sea Observatory, which offers ace views of the dunes, the waves and local wildlife.

7. Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire

Ross-on-Wye
Photograph: Shutterstock

 

If this photo alone isn’t enough to convince you, Ross-on-Wye is also worth visiting because of its pretty walking routes, ruined castle and proximity to more loveliness in the Wye Valley.

8. Leiston, Suffolk 

Leiston
Photograph :Phil Silverman/Shutterstock.com

 

Pretty Leiston is home to this gorgeous ruined abbey. It’s also a brilliant spot from which to explore nearby Aldeburgh and Thorpeness, and is practically surrounded by nature reserves along the Suffolk coastline.

9. Pickering, Yorkshire

Pickering
Photograph: Shutterstock

 

This ancient market town calls itself the gateway to the North Yorkshire Moors, Yorkshire forests and coast. Which sounds entirely dreamy to us.

10. Guildford, Surrey

Guildford
Photograph: Shutterstock

 

Not only is this Surrey town super easy to get to from London, it also straddles two amazing green spaces: the South Downs and the Surrey Hills. If hikes, bike rides and country pubs are what you need post lockdown, this is the one.

Still planning your UK break? Here’s our pick of the best Airbnbs in the UK, the best Airbnbs near London and a load of amazing holiday homes with swimming pools

Prefer sleeping under canvas? Check out these amazing campsites near London

