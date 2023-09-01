These two London restaurants have just been added to the UK Michelin Guide

Over 350 restaurants in the capital are now Michelin-approved

For many, the Michelin Guide is a failsafe guide to what to eat and where, a bible jam-packed with the world’s finest eateries. Of course, there are many, many fabulous restaurants (especially in London) that aren’t on the guide but still, it’s certainly worth paying attention to.

And now two more London restaurants have been added to the UK Michelin Guide. The Tamil Prince in Barnsbury and Caia in Notting Hill – both of which opened in 2022 – are the most recent additions.

Occupying a revived neighbourhood pub in west Islington, The Tamil Prince is an Indian restaurant from two chefs who previously worked at cult Malay-Singaporean spot Roti King.

The Michelin Guide describes: ‘Highlights include Chettinad lamb curry and channa bhatura, while nothing goes with a pint quite like onion bhajis.’

Caia, meanwhile, is a wine bar and restaurant as known for its trendy DJs as its cocktails and small plates. The Guide describes it as ‘cool’ and advises visitors to ‘come with friends for a fun night out’.

It’s worth noting that there’s a difference between the Michelin Guide and Michelin’s famed star system. Far more restaurants are in the Guide than have stars, with 354 restaurants in London making the cut in general but only 74 having stars.

Want to find out more about these two now-Michelin-approved spots? There’s nowhere better to start than with our very own reviews of The Tamil Prince and Caia.

